2019 Oscar Winners: See The Full List

The time has finally come to put an end to this year's arduous, and frustratingly unpredictable, awards season with tonight's 2019 Academy Awards. And while we still have no idea which film will win the night's most coveted Oscar — will it be Alfonso Cuarón's intimate cinematic achievement Roma, the crowd-pleasing favorite Bohemian Rhapsody, or the critically acclaimed Marvel blockbuster Black Panther? — that makes the night all the more exciting. Or tedious, depending on how you look at it.
Roma leads this year's Oscar nominations with 10 nods and is the favorite to win Best Picture, which would be a huge moment for Netflix. (Not only is this the streaming service's first nomination for Best Picture, but if Roma wins, it would be the first-ever foreign film to take home the top prize.) But don't count out Ryan Coogler's Black Panther; the cast won the ensemble award at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards, proving that there's a lot of support for the Marvel film among the cast's Hollywood peers. Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book — this awards season's two most controversial films — also have a shot at walking away with the night's highest honor.
As for Bradley Cooper's directorial debut A Star Is Born, Best Original Song is Lady Gaga's to lose at this point, and while Glenn Close is the odds-on favorite to win Best Actress, don't sleep on Gaga — or The Favourite's Olivia Colman. And when it comes to Best Actor, well, Rami Malek better have a speech — and one hell of a Freddie Mercury quote — prepared.
Then again, this awards season has taken so many twists and turns, anything can (and probably will) happen. Here are the night's big winners, which we'll be updating throughout the show.
BEST PICTURE
A Star Is Born
Roma
Green Book
The Favourite
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Vice
Bohemian Rhapsody
BEST DIRECTOR
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Adam McKay, Vice
Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War
BEST ACTOR
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
BEST ACTRESS
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Rockwell, Vice
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
WINNER: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams, Vice
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Marina de Tavira, Roma
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
A Star Is Born
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Favourite
Roma
Green Book
Vice
First Reformed
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Incredibles 2
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Isle of Dogs
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Mirai
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
WINNER: Roma
The Favourite
A Star Is Born
Cold War
Never Look Away
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
WINNER: Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BEST FILM EDITING
WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Vice
BlacKkKlansman
Green Book
BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
WINNER: Vice
Mary Queen of Scots
Border
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
WINNER: Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
First Man
Roma
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
If Beale Street Could Talk
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
Isle of Dogs
BlacKkKlansman
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"Shallow," A Star Is Born
"All the Stars," Black Panther
"I'll Fight," RBG
"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns
"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BEST SOUND EDITING
WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Black Panther
A Quiet Place
Roma
BEST SOUND MIXING
WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody
A Star Is Born
First Man
Black Panther
Roma
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Infinity War
Ready Player One
First Man
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Christopher Robin
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
WINNER: Free Solo
RBG
Minding the Gap
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Of Fathers and Sons
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
WINNER: Roma
Cold War
Shoplifters
Capernaum
Never Look Away
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Bao
Weekends
Animal Behaviour
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Black Sheep
End Game
Period. End of Sentence.
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
Marguerite
Detainment
Skin
Fauve
Mother