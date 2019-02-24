2019 Oscar Winners: See The Full List

Getty Images

The time has finally come to put an end to this year's arduous, and frustratingly unpredictable, awards season with tonight's 2019 Academy Awards. And while we still have no idea which film will win the night's most coveted Oscar — will it be Alfonso Cuarón's intimate cinematic achievement Roma, the crowd-pleasing favorite Bohemian Rhapsody, or the critically acclaimed Marvel blockbuster Black Panther? — that makes the night all the more exciting. Or tedious, depending on how you look at it.

Roma leads this year's Oscar nominations with 10 nods and is the favorite to win Best Picture, which would be a huge moment for Netflix. (Not only is this the streaming service's first nomination for Best Picture, but if Roma wins, it would be the first-ever foreign film to take home the top prize.) But don't count out Ryan Coogler's Black Panther; the cast won the ensemble award at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards, proving that there's a lot of support for the Marvel film among the cast's Hollywood peers. Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book — this awards season's two most controversial films — also have a shot at walking away with the night's highest honor.

As for Bradley Cooper's directorial debut A Star Is Born, Best Original Song is Lady Gaga's to lose at this point, and while Glenn Close is the odds-on favorite to win Best Actress, don't sleep on Gaga — or The Favourite's Olivia Colman. And when it comes to Best Actor, well, Rami Malek better have a speech — and one hell of a Freddie Mercury quote — prepared.

Then again, this awards season has taken so many twists and turns, anything can (and probably will) happen. Here are the night's big winners, which we'll be updating throughout the show.

BEST PICTURE

A Star Is Born

Roma

Green Book

The Favourite

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Vice

Bohemian Rhapsody

BEST DIRECTOR

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Adam McKay, Vice

Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

BEST ACTRESS

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Rockwell, Vice

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams, Vice

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Marina de Tavira, Roma

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

A Star Is Born

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Favourite

Roma

Green Book

Vice

First Reformed

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Incredibles 2

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Isle of Dogs

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Mirai

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: Roma

The Favourite

A Star Is Born

Cold War

Never Look Away

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

WINNER: Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BEST FILM EDITING

WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Vice

BlacKkKlansman

Green Book

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

WINNER: Vice

Mary Queen of Scots

Border

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

WINNER: Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

First Man

Roma

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

If Beale Street Could Talk

Black Panther

Mary Poppins Returns

Isle of Dogs

BlacKkKlansman

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Shallow," A Star Is Born

"All the Stars," Black Panther

"I'll Fight," RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BEST SOUND EDITING

WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Black Panther

A Quiet Place

Roma

BEST SOUND MIXING

WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody

A Star Is Born

First Man

Black Panther

Roma

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War

Ready Player One

First Man

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Christopher Robin

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

WINNER: Free Solo

RBG

Minding the Gap

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Of Fathers and Sons

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

WINNER: Roma

Cold War

Shoplifters

Capernaum

Never Look Away

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Bao

Weekends

Animal Behaviour

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Black Sheep

End Game

Period. End of Sentence.

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Marguerite

Detainment

Skin

Fauve

Mother