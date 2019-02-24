Lady Gaga Serves Old Hollywood Glamour In All-Black At The Oscars

Getty Images

She may not be flawless, but her Tiffany Diamond sure is

Lady Gaga toned down the color and turned up the glam as she walked the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night (February 24).

After a more toned-down look during the 2019 Grammys, she opted for an all-black Alexander McQueen ensemble with long-sleeved gloves, which looked stunning paired with Gaga's platinum 'do. Complete with muted makeup, she looked positively ravishing, serving some serious old Hollywood glamour.

Paired with the dress was the iconic Tiffany Diamond worn around her neck, which was last seen on none other than Audrey Hepburn during the 1961 Breakfast at Tiffany's press tour. It's a whopping 287 karats and is valued at $30 million. Previously, Gaga was seen wearing Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry to the Golden Globes as well. Of course, as the new face of the company, she's been rocking her fair share of looks from the jeweler.

The A Star Is Born actress is on the cusp of a potentially huge professional win — taking home the Academy Award for Best Actress.

The pop star will be celebrating any future wins without ex-fiancé Christian Carino by her side, as the couple was previously confirmed to have split earlier this month. Their relationship reportedly "just didn't work out," according to Gaga's rep.

But that's hardly anything to focus on when Gaga has had such a meteoric rise in the film industry, as A Star Is Born already took home a BAFTA award for for Best Original Music. That's following her multiple wins at this year's Grammy's ceremony, including an unforgettable performance of "Shallow" that had heads turning while Gaga banged hers. Before that, "Shallow" also won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Gaga is clearly enjoying her time in the spotlight as an Oscar-nominated actress, and the glow is obvious, regardless if she has a man by her side or not. We can't wait to see what's next for her as she continues to descend upon Hollywood.