How To Have The Most Epic, Floribama-Flavored Spring Break Ever

Chi chis up, y'all -- spring break is upon us!

The highly anticipated week is prime time to swap the books for bars, the working for twerking and any perceived responsibility for running rampant through a stunning beach town. If we're being honest, that kind of sounds like your typical summer on Floribama Shore — minus the redneck brawls and makeout sessions with middle-aged women.

Want to ensure a truly dab-tastic, Floribama-esque spring break? Read on, and let these be the last notes you take for a solid week. And be sure to tune in to MTV and visit MTV.com this week to catch performances by Tyga, Rae Sremmurd, Zara Larsson, City Girls and Lil Baby.