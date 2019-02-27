Nicole Zanatta Is Embarking On A New Dating Challenge

Challenge star Nicole Zanatta is looking for some love sex and magic courtesy of seven lookalike versions of her celeb crush. (Did you get the reference to the mysterious lady, who happens to be a singer?)

In a sneak peek of Game of Clones, airing tomorrow, the Vendettas finalist meets her gals clones for the first time. And it's evident that she likes what she sees, as she calls them "seven beautiful women."

"I've never had a room full of that many girls in my life," she enthusiastically says. "Every girl here looks alike and now I have to find something that makes you stick out, you better make sure you stick out like a sore thumb."

How do the early introductions go, and is she a fan of this game? Watch her in the video, and be sure to catch the entire installment -- also featuring Jersey Shore's DJ Pauly D and Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry -- tomorrow at 9/8c!