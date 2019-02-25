We're Just As Thrilled As Emma Stone At Olivia Colman's Surprise Oscar Win

Getty Images

In a delightful and shocking twist, Olivia Colman took home the Academy Award for Best Actress on Sunday night (February 24) for her work in The Favourite. It was one of the biggest surprises of the Oscars, and a well-deserved win.

The 44-year-old actress beat out a who's who of Oscar-nominated actresses, including Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born, Glenn Close for The Wife, Yalitza Aparicio for Roma, Olivia Colman for The Favourite, and Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Colman's surprise win brought co-star Emma Stone to her feet as she clapped heartily, tears streaming down her cheeks. Same, honestly. It appeared Colman was just as surprised with her win as the rest of the room, as she blushed profusely and appeared flustered.

"It's genuinely quite stressful!" she said of her unexpected win. "This is hilarious," Colman laughed as she took the stage to accept her award.

"Glenn Close, you've been my idol for so long. This is not how I wanted it to be. I think you're amazing, and I love you very much," she gushed, noting her win over Close. As far as anyone she forgot to thank, she promised "a massive snog" for them later.

Her thank you-filled acceptance speech was one of the most earnest of the night, brimming with emotion and unadulterated glee, and honestly, our hearts are full after watching.

"Any little girl that's practicing her speech on the telly, you never know," she encouraged the audience at home, beaming proudly.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the historical black comedy period film is set in early 18th century England and follows two cousins — Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz) and Abigail Hill (Emma Stone) — competing to be the court favorites of Queen Anne (Colman). Both Weisz and Stone were nominated for Best Supporting Actress awards, but the honor ended up going to Regina King for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk.

The award season conversation had been so focused on Lady Gaga's own Oscar campaign for her A Star Is Born performance, and the pop star had been a favorite to win. Glenn Close was nearly a shoo-in to win as well, having picked up her seventh Oscar nomination for her turn as Joan Castleman in The Wife. Close tied with Lady Gaga at the Critics' Choice Awards for Best Actress, so it seemed like a lock that one of the two would emerge victorious. But this was definitely an exciting upset.

We stan a literal Academy Award-winning Queen. Congratulations, Olivia!