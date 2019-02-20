Beyoncé And Jay-Z Recreated Their 'Apeshit' Video — With A Regal Twist — For The BRITs

YouTube

Beyoncé and Jay-Z weren't even at the 2019 BRIT Awards, and they still managed to win the night.

The couple picked up the trophy for Best International Group for their work as The Carters at Wednesday's awards show, which is basically the British equivalent of the Grammys. Since they couldn't be in London to accept the prize, the pair sent in a video message that managed to become iconic in just 30 short seconds.

In it, Bey and Jay recreated their classic "APESHIT" video, where they casually hang out in the Louvre, admiring the Mona Lisa. In the new vid, though, they pay homage to Meghan Markle by standing in front of a gorgeous portrait of the duchess wearing a tiara. Beyoncé took the lead in thanking U.K. fans for the award, saying, "Thank you so much to the BRIT Awards for this incredible honor. You guys have always been so supportive. Everything is love. Thank you."

It's at that point when Jay deadpans, "thank you," Beyoncé giggles, and they turn around in unison to face the portrait. You can also hear Blue Ivy's voice in the background, which is just about the cutest thing ever.

As for the meaning behind that incredible portrait — which I can only assume was custom-made for The Carters and is hanging somewhere in their house — British journalist Laura Snapes pointed out on Twitter that it could represent a public statement of support for Markle. The biracial duchess has been the target of intense media scrutiny lately, and this could be Bey and Jay's way of celebrating her regality in the face of such turmoil.

Whatever the meaning, this is definitely an acceptance video for the ages. Check it out above.