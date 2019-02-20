J. Cole And Ari Lennox Bring The Appreciation For Brown Skin In 'Shea Butter Baby' Video

YouTube/Dreamville/Interscope

The sexy visual showcases the dominating beauty of brown in its various shades

Ari Lennox and J. Cole have come together for a sensual video for "Shea Butter Baby" from the Creed II: The Album that's all about brown skin. Its steamy nature and fuzzy atmosphere generate a truly mesmerizing experience.

"Shea Butter Baby" is a celebration of browns — brown skin, brown floors, brown decor. Lennox moves wistfully like steam, seeking to enchant her busy partner whose eyes have settled on the glare of his MacBook screen instead of her curves. Heads offer a means of scene transportation, with the camera zooming in to dark fade haircuts and kinky curls to enter in and out of a dreamy existence. In this alternate plane, the walls are covered in chocolate and the brown skin of dancing vixens glistens in the dim light. It's a feast for the eyes.

Lennox's steamy movements match her lyrics and the same goes for Cole's suggestive, yet restrained combination. The visual ends with Lennox and her lover coming together in an embrace that suggests that the festivities will surely continue offscreen.

Dreamville Records – the Interscope label imprint founded by J. Cole that Ari Lennox is also signed to – is preparing to release a new project, Revenge of the Dreamers 3. Cole himself recently released "Middle Child" in January.

Check out the tantalizing visual up above.