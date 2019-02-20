Ariana Grande Surprises Three Huge Fans With Adorable Duet On Corden

YouTube/The Late Late Show With James Corden

Last night's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden featured a surprise appearance from Ariana Grande in the sweetest way. The Thank U, Next phenomenon performed an unexpected duet with The World's Best contest participants, Filipino boy band TNT Boys. Grande's appearance didn't only shock the audience and viewers — it made the trio of young singers jump for joy.

Corden introduced the boys who came onto the stage with wide smiles, ready to sing "And I'm Telling You" from Dreamgirls. With Grande watching backstage, Corden playfully told the boys that the singer — who they're naturally huge fans of — sometimes watches the show. They launched into a performance of the rousing number and Grande rushed on stage behind their backs, sending the boys into a sequence of gasps and bewildered faces when she caught their eyes. Her voice joined theirs in unison as they finished up the number in a chorus of constantly growing grins.

After a brief break, Grande hopped on the couch with Corden for a brief conversation about Thank U, Next as well as her recent making-history news of simultaneously holding the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100 (for "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," "7 Rings," and "Thank U, Next"). They celebrated her achievement with a cake featuring the artwork of the three tunes. It looked absolutely delicious, but the video cuts before any of it is eaten. Bummer.

Grande skipped the 61st Grammy Awards, even though her 2018 album Sweetener took home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album. She released Thank U, Next earlier this month and fans have already deemed "NASA" the album's sleeper hit.

Check out the heart-warming performance and the gifting of the cake above.