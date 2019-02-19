Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Have Reportedly Split After Yet Another Cheating Scandal

Getty Images

The rocky romance between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have finally reached its breaking point. According to a new report from TMZ, the couple — who share 10-month-old daughter True — have broken up after Thompson cheated on her (again). And this time, it was allegedly with someone very close to the Kardashian clan.

TMZ reports that Thompson was seen "snuggling up" and "making out" with Jordyn Woods — a.k.a. Kylie Jenner's BFF — at a house party over the weekend. Kardashian reportedly dumped the NBA star on Monday (February 18) after finding out. A source told the outlet that there's little chance of reconciliation, saying, "She has had enough."

Shortly after that damning report broke, Thompson tweeted a two-word response: "FAKE NEWS." That tweet has since been deleted (but not forgotten; thank you, internet), and also gone are the comments on his Instagram, which were quickly filling up with angry Khloé fans defending her honor.

Though Woods and Jenner have stayed silent about the rumors, Kardashian all but confirmed them on Instagram. She commented a string of shouting emojis underneath a Hollywood Unlocked post about the reports, and her close friends Malika Haqq and Larsa Pippen commented as well, writing, "STRONG FACTS" and "Amen!!!" respectively. The reality star also recently posted a series of quotes on her Instagram Story alluding to heartbreak. "Sometimes God breaks your heart to save your soul," one said. "And to love in this wild world is the bravest thing you could ever do," another read.

If all of this is true, it wouldn't be the couple's first cheating scandal. In April 2018, just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, Thompson was seen kissing another woman. The story became a focal point on that season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and in June, Khloé defended her decision to stay with Thompson, tweeting to a critical fan, "You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations."

Until further details about this latest scandal are revealed, rest assured we'll all get the full story on the next season of Keeping Up.