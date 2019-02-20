14 K-pop Songs To Listen To When You're In Your Feelings This Pisces Season

By Tássia Assis
If you caught yourself feeling all the feelings or having sudden creative bursts these days, fear not — it’s probably the influence of Pisces season upon us. On Tuesday (February 19), the sun left the eccentric Aquarius and gave way to the most artistic and sentimental sign of the Zodiac.
Pisces is associated with creativity, compassion, emotions, dreams, and intuition. It is also the 12th and last astrological sign, carrying some key characteristics of all the other signs that came before it. As expected from a water sign (like Cancer and Scorpio), Pisces dive deep into the unknown, as the mysteries of life only entice their rich inner world.
It’s hard not to be enchanted by these elusive creatures, but there's also a dark ocean whirling inside Pisces at this time of the year. Symbolized by two fish swimming in opposite directions, the sign’s energy is a creative force and comfort when used positively, but its negative form can drive to self-destructive behavior, like playing the victim, and a disconnection from reality.
During Pisces season, it’s important to keep both of these sides in check, allowing ourselves to dream and to be more vulnerable, but also setting important emotional boundaries. To help you navigate the ebb and flow of the fish season, here is a K-pop playlist with ethereal aesthetics, entrancing beats, and just the right dose of escapism:
(Lyrics via Color Coded Lyrics and pop!gasa)
Ten, "Dream in a Dream"
What better example of a Pisces than NCT’s Ten? It’s like he breathes art instead of air. Besides being an astonishing dancer, he’s also a talented singer, illustrator, photographer, and so goes the list. “Dream in a Dream,” his first solo through SM Station, is an atmospheric trip that lulls you to another world — just like a Pisces would. Longing for a limitless love, Ten’s beautiful choreography and soothing vocals are the perfect introduction to this emotional season.
Biggest mood: "I’m staying up / I don’t wanna come down from your love / We’ll get lost together / Let me flow."
Loona / Odd Eye Circle, "Loonatic"
It’s often said that Pisces people inhabit their own world, remaining aloof to the mundane life. Loona’s dream-pop “Loonatic” is a savory slice of the sign’s fertile imagination. G-High of MonoTree — who produced the track — is a Pisces himself, and that should explain the authentic fish energy oozing from it.
Biggest mood: "Remember how we used to play / I am not insane / Dreaming of our own galaxies / I don’t really care now."
Oh My Girl, "Closer"
In this breathtaking release, Oh My Girl journeys through a fantastic world inspired by Marion Zimmer Bradley’s book, The Mists of Avalon. The aesthetics meld seamlessly with delicate, fairy-like vocals, and the final product is a sublime Piscean dream packed with symbolism. The 12th sign gravitates toward the occult, which is why many Pisces find solace in esoteric or religious practices, striving to get closer to their truths. Bonus detail: the overhead choreography video reveal formations that mimic the Zodiac signs.
Biggest mood: "One step closer my heart / One step closer to you / I will put my heart in / The star that passes by in the sky."
Astro, "All Night"
With half of the group being Pisces natives, Astro’s magical aura comes as no surprise. And maknae Sanha (born in March 20) is an Aries only by one day, almost joining JinJin, MJ, and Rocky in this zodiacal coincidence. "All Night," the group’s latest single, is a full-on fantasy of pastel tones, flowers, and classy settings, as they long to talk for hours with their loved ones. Of course, this kind of Pisces romance — who are really good listeners, by the way — was written by JinJin and Rocky.
Biggest mood: "Call me before you sleep / Call me when you get up / My call log is filled with you / But still I wanna hear your voice and talk to you."
Taeyeon, “Why”
Taeyeon is another Pisces gifting K-pop with her ethereal artistry. From the soul-searching “I” to the melancholic "Rain," the sign’s energy can be found all over her solo work, but it’s “Why” that reveals the fish sign's darker side. It’s not their love of water and Californian escapades like this summer bop might suggest, but rather the typical indecisiveness of the lyrics that make this a fitting addition to the Pisces playlist. Pisces have a holistic vision of things, making it difficult to distinguish the best from the worst. Even though abundant possibilities should be encouraging, many Pisces natives find themselves asking “why” several times before making a decision.
Biggest mood: "If I leave now, good, good, good, yeah / Everything I’ll meet, great, great, yeah / My lightened heart, work, work, baby / It already glimmers in front of my eyes / But I hesitate, why?"
WJSN (Cosmic Girls), "Secret"
Unlike its water companions Cancer and Scorpio, Pisces doesn’t have a shell to protect itself from the harsh world we live in. Instead, the natives of this sign learn to safeguard their sensitive nature by hiding in the shadows — or swimming away. “Secret” is a soft pop track with futuristic sounds and a splendid music video, but its lyrics hold a fearful confession — just like Pisces loves to imagine a thousand and one adventures, but needs to feel utterly safe before revealing their true feelings.
Biggest mood: "Honestly, I’m afraid / I’m so scared / That you’ll treat me however you want/ So it makes me act strong."
Zico, "I am You, You are Me"
Dreamy vibes, idealistic lyrics, and whimsical aesthetics: Zico’s groovy solo portrays the energy of Pisces quite well. However, the phrase “I am you, you are me” goes way beyond romantic love for the fishes, ringing true for friends, acquaintances, animals, nature, and maybe even inanimate objects. Nothing is too weird or too silly for Pisces to understand, and this sense of connection with the world is one of their biggest qualities. However, boundaries are necessary for a balanced life, and even though Zico claims not to care about the honeymoon phase, the day will come when he will need to stand as an individual again.
Biggest mood: "You are me, I am you / I am you, you are me / If our hearts are the same / Two will become each other."
Baek A Yeon, “Sweet Lies (Feat. The Barberettes)”
Oh, sweet Pisces. Another not-so-charming trait of theirs is being so gullible. Baek A Yeon, a Pisces herself, knows it very well. In "Sweet Lies," a charming bossa nova that perfectly matches her honey vocals, A Yeon laments getting high hopes for empty words — even though she consciously chose to believe in them. Sometimes, Pisces prefers their own version of things, forgetting that it hurts much more when reality eventually hits.
Biggest mood: "I like it even if it’s an empty promise / Because I can dream for days with this one / Even with just a few words, I’m okay with it / The words that make my night and day."
Stray Kids, "3rd Eye"
Stray Kids are young men, and their lyrics often contemplate the extenuating process of growing up. Who am I? What am I doing? Am I you? All these questions are part of the human experience, but Pisces is known to ponder them for pure enjoyment. “3rd Eye” is the kind of intuitive dive the fishes do, enhanced by dreamy synths, odd noises, and a mysterious ambience, as if happening in another dimension. The group interrogates their notions of self, seeking answers from the third eye — a mystical concept that sees things beyond vision — and confronting deep fears and limitations.
Biggest mood: "Will I be able to awaken it? / Or am I too scared to awaken it? / Or am I on the other side / Closing my eye from being scared of the world’s threats?"
Red Velvet, "Kingdom Come"
Red Velvet is home to two Pisces, Wendy and Yeri, adding some magic to the group’s distinct flavor. Among their array of dreamy songs, "Kingdom Come" takes the spotlight this time. The track’s velvety darkness provides an intimate, almost spiritual experience, and that is Pisces-branded love in its essence: serious, soulful, and deeply devoted. It doesn’t matter if it’s a romantic relationship, friendship, or a family bond — when Pisces love, they love for real. And once they have given their hearts to you, you will have the most loyal accomplice by your side, until kingdom come.
Biggest mood: "Baby, I will love you till kingdom come / I won’t wake from this dream, baby / Forever, I got you, you got me / Love you till kingdom come."
Great Guys, "Illusion"
Pisces have a penchant for self-pity, but little is told about their own victims. These magical beings sure know how to charm, and their big puppy eyes make everyone doubt they could ever hurt a fly. It’s not that they intentionally hurt other people's feelings, but some Pisces can be quite elusive: They create an ideal in their heads and make you believe in the fairytale, but are able to drop it without remorse when reality knocks. Great Guys’ “Illusion” is a perfect portrayal of Pisces slipperiness: a seductively dark tune that will leave you enamored — before realizing the danger in its lyrics.
Biggest mood: "Change the flow of time / It’s an illusion I created / Trust the new flow / You’ll feel a new emotion."
EXO, "Hurt"
Pisces can forgive almost anything, but they might be even better at holding grudges. Contrary to their representative animals, the zodiacal fish never forget. And worse — they often wallow in sad songs and old wounds just to feel more, because why not. EXO’s melodramatic “Hurt” would be the perfect track for one of those moments, as Baekhyun’s desperate cries of “you huuuuuurt me” are sure to make anyone feel the pain of a thousand heartbreaks. It’s healthy to be in tune with your emotions, but Pisces might need a little nudge to end the drama-fest before it gets damaging.
Biggest mood: "Your scent still remains thickly / It ties my feet, I’m like a slave to your dream / Memories like fireworks in a corner of my heart / Disappear like smoke."
Agust D (Suga/Min Yoongi), "So Far Away (Feat. Suran)"
Just one look into any of Suga’s work is enough to see the characteristic sensitivity of Pisces, his sun sign. In Agust D, his solo mixtape, the struggles of an acutely aware soul are laid bare, as he addresses depression, social anxiety, traumas, and fears. Pisces aren’t afraid to go deep, right? And by bringing so much of his darkness to the light, Suga arguably found his healing. "So Far Away" showcases the rapper’s wise words and talents, and Suran (who is a Cancer, therefore understanding of watery Pisces) provides a warming feel with her unique vocal color. Even the dreamiest sign can abide this title and feel hopeless, but they also have a special way of turning grief into golden insights. And that’s precisely what Suga does with this track.
Biggest mood: "Dream, you will fully bloom / After all the hardships / Dream, your beginnings will seem humble / So prosperous will your future be."
Luna, "Free Somebody"
Ultimately, Pisces just want to make the world a better place. Perhaps that’s why so many devote their lives to humanitarian causes. And even when it’s something small, like listening to a friend, helping people is what makes them thrive. Luna bears this energy in “Free Somebody,” a ‘90s club track that radiates enthusiasm and makes you believe that change is just one dancefloor away. Pisces season might be a whirlwind of emotions, but if you free yourself and go with the flow, it can surely be an enjoyable dive.
Biggest mood: "We’re like lone stars from the start / Will you shine with me right now? / Let’s get away from this place a bit / Let’s make our feet more free."