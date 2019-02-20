14 K-pop Songs To Listen To When You're In Your Feelings This Pisces Season

BigHit Entertainment / SM Entertainment

By Tássia Assis

If you caught yourself feeling all the feelings or having sudden creative bursts these days, fear not — it’s probably the influence of Pisces season upon us. On Tuesday (February 19), the sun left the eccentric Aquarius and gave way to the most artistic and sentimental sign of the Zodiac.

Pisces is associated with creativity, compassion, emotions, dreams, and intuition. It is also the 12th and last astrological sign, carrying some key characteristics of all the other signs that came before it. As expected from a water sign (like Cancer and Scorpio), Pisces dive deep into the unknown, as the mysteries of life only entice their rich inner world.

It’s hard not to be enchanted by these elusive creatures, but there's also a dark ocean whirling inside Pisces at this time of the year. Symbolized by two fish swimming in opposite directions, the sign’s energy is a creative force and comfort when used positively, but its negative form can drive to self-destructive behavior, like playing the victim, and a disconnection from reality.

During Pisces season, it’s important to keep both of these sides in check, allowing ourselves to dream and to be more vulnerable, but also setting important emotional boundaries. To help you navigate the ebb and flow of the fish season, here is a K-pop playlist with ethereal aesthetics, entrancing beats, and just the right dose of escapism:

