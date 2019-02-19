Lady Gaga And Christian Carino Split Up — R.I.P. To That Massive Pink Ring

Getty Images

It may be the best of times and the worst of times for Lady Gaga. The singer and actress has been making the rounds accepting trophies for A Star is Born all awards season, but it seems she'll now be doing it without that big pink engagement ring on her finger.

On Tuesday (February 19), Gaga's rep confirmed to People that she and her talent agent fiancé Christian Carino have broken up after nearly two years together. A source told the outlet that the relationship "just didn’t work out" and "there’s no long dramatic story" behind the split.

Breakup speculation heated up over Grammys weekend, after Gaga attended the ceremony sans her fiancé. She also didn't wear her engagement ring to the show, and didn't thank Carino in her acceptance speech when "Shallow" won the award for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance.

Gaga, 32, and Carino, 49, were first linked in February 2017, when they were seen showing some PDA during Super Bowl weekend. After keeping their romance mostly private, the singer revealed her engagement to Carino in October 2018 during a speech at ELLE's Women in Hollywood event, referring to him as "my fiancé Christian."

Gaga is currently preparing to attend the Oscars this weekend, where she's nominated for Best Actress and will be performing "Shallow" with co-star Bradley Cooper. Until then, we'll be mourning this relationship Ally Maine-style: