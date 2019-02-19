Shawn Mendes Channels Elvis With A 'Hound Dog' Cover, Hip-Thrusting Not Included

NBC

Aside from flexing his abs for a new Calvin Klein campaign, male model Shawn Mendes also took some time this weekend to make some sweet music. Or, more accurately, to cover some sweet music. The Canadian crooner was part of the star-studded lineup for NBC's Elvis All-Star Tribute, which involved a bunch of musicians you'd expect for a tribute to The King — like Blake Shelton and John Fogerty — and a lot that you wouldn't, including Mendes, Jennifer Lopez, and Post Malone.

All randomness aside, Mendes nailed his solo rendition of Presley's "Hound Dog," flexing his falsetto and looking sharp in a red silk jacket. What he lacked in lip-curling and hip-thrusting, he made up for with undeniable charm.

The "In My Blood" singer also joined Shelton, Malone, Carrie Underwood, and Darius Rucker for a version of "If I Can Dream" that was just crazy enough to work. While Mendes put a little growl into his voice, Posty left fans all shook up with his impressive pipes.

The Elvis All-Star Tribute also included performances from Alessia Cara ("Love Me Tender"), Ed Sheeran ("Can't Help Falling In Love"), and J. Lo ("Heartbreak Hotel"). See all of the performances on NBC's website.