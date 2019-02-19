Getty Images

To all the Oscar-nominated female filmmakers I have loved before, of whom there are only five... in the show's 91-year history

A Reminder That Only 5 Women Have Ever Been Nominated For Best Director At The Oscars

We'd love to give a big "congratulations!" to all the women nominated for Best Director at the 2019 Academy Awards.

The only problem? We can't. Because there aren't any. Once again, the category is overwhelmingly — and frustratingly — male.

It's not like there weren't any deserving filmmakers to choose from, either. Marielle Heller's biopic Can You Ever Forgive Me? received three nominations this year, including one for its screenplay and two for stars Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant, yet no nomination for the director herself. First-time director Josie Rourke's Mary, Queen of Scots, with Saiorse Ronan in the titular role as the Scottish monarch, courted two Oscar nods for costumes as well as makeup and hairstyling, but nada for Rourke at its helm.

Netflix favorite Bird Box, which apparently amassed over 45 million viewers in its first week on the streaming service, was directed by Susanne Bier. It took the internet by storm, attracting memes, a dangerous set of "challenges," and a new set of fans for the inimitable Sandra Bullock. And yet, it was still looked over entirely for an Oscar nod just like the other 2018 films by women. The list goes on.

Marielle Heller, speaking to IndieWire, responded to being left out of consideration for the Best Director Oscar with a statement that will no doubt feel disappointing and familiar to women in creative industries like Hollywood.

"People are like, ‘Don’t you feel bad? You were snubbed,'" Heller said. "I was like, I never expected to be nominated. That is the difference."

Stunningly, in fact, there have only ever been five women nominated for an Academy Award for their directing efforts, and worse still, only a single winner. Since 1929, when the very first Academy Award ceremony was held, brilliant films from female filmmakers have been snubbed. This year's list of directors is disappointingly bereft of talented women, but it's a cycle that can — hopefully will — change as more women flex their skills in the director's chair and smash box-office records in the process.

But to change the future, sometimes you have to look to the past. Ahead of the 91st Academy Awards this Sunday, let's take a look at the women who made history.