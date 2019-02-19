Julia Michaels And Niall Horan Recall The Heights Of Relationship Ecstasy In Corden Duet

Getty Images

Julia Michaels brought Niall Horan to The Late Late Show With James Corden for an immensely soothing performance of "What A Time." The duo's chemistry was on full display in the intimate performance of the tune recalling past fiery love.

"What A Time" is all about the memories of a powerful relationship and reminiscing on the better times. On the powerful duet's chorus, Michaels sings "I think of that night in the park, it was getting dark / And we stayed up for hours / What a time, what a time, what a time," and it provides the stage backdrop for the experience at Corden. Michaels sits on a park bench traversing the landscape of her memory before Horan comes out and joins in on the intense recollection. The pair dance in and out of each other's grasps, at times embracing the warmth of the other's touch and at times preferring to give the audience a taste of the energy radiating from the stage. It ends with a fuzzy hug between the Michaels and Horan that brings the viewer back from the depths of post-relationship stress disorder, putting a lid on a mesmerizing singing and acting performance from the singers.

"What A Time" comes from Micheals' latest EP, Inner Monologue Part 1 that came out in January. The project also includes her collaboration with Selena Gomez, "Anxiety." Last year, Michaels' music appeared in two films – "In This Place" in Ralph Breaks The Internet and "Heaven" in Fifty Shades Freed – and she collaborated with Trippie Redd ("Jump") and former lovebird Lauv ("There's No Way").

Watch the fond performance of "What A Time" above and be prepared to get in your feelings.