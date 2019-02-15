Meghan Trainor Used Her Real Wedding Footage For New 'Marry Me' Video

YouTube

Wedding-themed pop music videos are nothing new — everyone from Beyoncé and Mariah Carey to Demi Lovato and P!nk have played blushing brides before. But none have felt quite so intimate and personal as Meghan Trainor's new video for the aptly titled Love Train ditty "Marry Me," which features footage from the 25-year-old's recent nuptials.

The singer and former Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara tied the knot back in December, and — as captured in the new video — it was quite the lavish affair, featuring more string lights than you've ever seen in your life. We see all the familiar staples of a solid wedding video: the bride and groom getting primped and ready, Meghan's dad walking her down the aisle, she and Daryl sharing their first kiss as husband and wife. Then it's on to the reception, where roses and disco balls fill the room, Daryl and his groomsmen put on a silly performance, and the newly married couple eventually ditch their formalwear in favor of customized sweats.

All the while, Meghan's ukulele-backed wedding song — which she actually walked down the aisle to — sets the mood: "'Cause I love you, wanna give you my whole life / And you love me, you say you want me as your wife." Awwww!