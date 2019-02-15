Star Wars: Episode IX Director Announces End Of Filming With Emotional On-Set Photo

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

'There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast'

And that's a wrap on Star Wars: Episode IX! Director J.J. Abrams took to Twitter on Friday (February 15) to commemorate the end of filming the final entry into the Skywalker saga.

"It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX," Abrams wrote. "There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all." He also attached a photo — the first official look at the film — of Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac embracing in the desert in full Rey, Finn, and Poe attire.

Abrams directed two of the three entries into the current trilogy, kicking off the saga with The Force Awakens in 2015 and returning after the Rian Johnson-directed The Last Jedi. Abrams had originally intended to work on just one film, but was convinced to return to the space opera after Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow exited the project. Judging by Abrams's emotional send-off to filming, it seems like he's glad he did.

As is his cast — Boyega reflected on the occasion as well, calling it "the end to a chapter of my life that I couldn’t be more thankful for." He also shouted out his director, tweeting, "What a process! It really has been a joy to be in these movies surrounded by amazing people. JJ thank you for making my dreams come true."

Not much is known about the conclusion to the Skywalker saga, other than the fact that this film will pick up approximately one year after The Last Jedi and that many familiar faces are primed to return, including Adam Driver, Kelly Marie Tran, Mark Hamill, and Lupita Nyong'o. Newcomers to the franchise include Keri Russell, Matt Smith, and Dominic Monaghan.

Oh, and the biggest surprise of all — the late, exceptionally great Carrie Fisher will reprise her role as Leia Organa in the movie, thanks to unused footage from previous episodes.

Hopefully there's more information to come (like a full title) before Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters on December 20.