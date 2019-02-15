21 Savage Speaks Out For The First Time Since His ICE Arrest On Good Morning America

(Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank)

21 Savage has given his first public interview to Good Morning America following his release from detention by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement earlier this week. In a discussion with GMA's Linsey Davis, he spoke more about his situation and the circumstances of his arrest.

At the beginning of the seven-minute discussion, 21 Savage explains what happened during his arrest. "I was just driving and I seen guns and blue lights and then I was in the back of a car and I was gone," he says. The rapper later says that the arresting officials said, "We got Savage," prompting Davis to wonder aloud if the situation was set up beforehand. "It was definitely targeted," he says.

Later in the interview, 21 Savage also responds to the running belief that his recent performance of "A Lot," with changed lyrics reflecting the country's border situation, had something to do with his arrest. "My lawyers think that," he says. "I don't really know, I can't really say. I would see why people think that, but I really can't say." Alex Spiro, a member of the legal team hired by Jay-Z to investigate 21 Savage's situation, revealed to GMA additionally that the rapper's celebrity status is also believed to be central to the arrest and subsequent extended detainment.

21 Savage was detained on February 3 by ICE for being in the United States illegally, revealing that he was born in the United Kingdom and had apparently overstayed his visa for more than a decade. Check out the full conversation below.