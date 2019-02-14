Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Who loves an 'All That' comeback? Kel loves an 'All That' comeback!

All That Is Coming Back To Nick For A Whole New Generation

Aw, here it goes!

All That is officially returning to TV. Nickelodeon is bringing the teen sketch show, also known as an enormous part of your childhood, back with none other than Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson as executive producer. He's come full circle – getting his start in the industry when All That debuted in 1994, and returning to help spearhead the new production with Brian Robbins, president of Nickelodeon.

And it's not just Kenan we'll get to see returning to the influential show — several former cast members are reportedly returning to the series as well, though we're not sure who that includes just yet. One can only hope Lori Beth Denberg can come back and read us to filth as the Loud Librarian again.

Thompson, speaking to Variety, is still just as much in love with the show as we are.

"It means everything to me," he said. "It was my first job that I ever had. It gave me an opportunity."

Nickelodeon

The show's original run featured famous alumni like Kel Mitchell, Kenan's partner in crime for the hilarious "Kenan and Kel" shorts, Amanda Bynes, Jamie Spears, Nick Cannon, and several other stars made their start in the legendary sketch show, and many went on to star in their own series on Nick as well. We got Drake and Josh, Kenan and Kel, and The Amanda Show out of All That's success.

This isn't the first '90s television revival Nickelodeon has spurred as of late, as it's been testing the waters with Legends of the Hidden Temple and Hey Arnold, as well as making it easier for fans to stream classic shows with services like VRV's NickSplat. So it was a "no-brainer" for Robbins to bring All That back as well.

"This summer, we are going to bring back a lot of the original cast and the cast through the years, and let them introduce the new cast of 'All That' to the world," the Nick president explained. He specified this particular iteration would be a "mash-up" of old and new sketches. With a cast of new faces joining the team, who knows what the modern version of All That could get up to?

We're stoked Thompson is joining the project. But what about SNL? He'll still be found most weekends doing his day job, but he plans on being very involved with the project.

"If I'm not at the table read, I'll be on the phone during the table read," he told Variety. "I'll be around."

Now the only real question we have is whether Thompson will bring back Pierre Escargot for all our language learning needs. That French isn't gonna learn itself.