Offset Relives His Violent 2018 Crash In 'Red Room' Video

(Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Now that the "Win Cardi B Back" campaign is finally over, Offset is moving full steam ahead with the rollout of his forthcoming album that's coming out on February 22. Today, he has released the video for the lead single, "Red Room." Take a look at the reflective visual below that, yes, involves a literal red room.

The "Red Room" song itself is about Offset's upbringing and come-up, looking back at the circumstances that contributed to getting him where he is at today – both good and bad. It makes sense that the accompanying video follows the same format, giving the viewer glimpses of these situations and events in three-second windows. We see the rapper as a child, follow him as he commits robberies, then take a trip to the clink with him as the result of his actions. After experiencing the rush of Offset's younger, wilder days, the viewer then relives his 2018 car crash from the passenger's seat. We see the rapper, wounded, limping away from the car which has become a mangled heap.

The release of the video comes after the revealing album trailer he dropped earlier this week, featuring previously unseen footage of Cardi B giving birth to the couple's daughter, Kulture. At the 61st Grammy Awards on Sunday, Offset's tongue became a meme as he stared at Cardi B's performance of "Money" from the audience.