Halsey And Yungblud Ruminate Over Their Self-Sabotaged Relationship On '11 Minutes'

It's no secret that Halsey is a major blink-182 fan — she's been singing their songs in malls and name-checking them in smash singles for years — so it's only appropriate that she's finally linked up with blink drummer Travis Barker on wax. The two come together on "11 Minutes," a new song that also features Halsey's rumored boo, British rocker Yungblud.

Arriving on the eve of Valentine's Day, "11 Minutes" is for anyone who's feeling particularly angsty during this lovey-dovey time. Over Barker's thunderous drumming, Halsey and Yungblud trade urgent vocals about a defective relationship: "Call me stupid, call me sad / You're the best I've ever had / You're the worst I've ever had / And that keeps fucking with my head." After three minutes of their desperate rumination, the track abruptly flips into a haunting ballad, with Halsey's fading vocals repeating "why aren't you here?" over a spare piano. Try not to get goosebumps, I dare you.

In a statement via iHeartRadio, Yungblud explained that "11 Minutes" is all about a self-sabotaged romance. "The song tells the story of a perfect tragedy that reflects modern love within our society," he explained. "We are so distracted and focused on what's next, we can fail to see what is actually in front of us. We don't realize how much we need something until it’s taken away from us."

He added of his collaborators, "Working with Halsey and Travis was a fucking dream — at the end of the day we're all rock kids. We grew up with a mutual adoration for the genre so it completely makes sense that we would come together and try to modernize it."

"11 Minutes" arrived on Wednesday evening (February 13) after being announced by Halsey and Yungblud just hours earlier. However, eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that the "Without Me" singer teased a lyric of the song — "you're the fuckin' acid to my alkaline" — in an Instagram post back in November. Not only that, but she's been hinting at a collaboration (and possibly a relationship?) with Yungblud for a while with pics of them together. Now if only she'd be as forthcoming about that third album of hers!