Lady Gaga Will Not Stand For Any Cardi B Criticism: 'Let's Celebrate Her Fight'

Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Cardi B both walked away winners at last weekend's Grammys, but only the latter queen has had to defend her victory amid an onslaught of criticism. Cardi's win put her in the history books as the first solo female artist to earn Best Rap Album, but after some haters said she didn't deserve it, she deactivated her Instagram and ranted about the "bullshit" she's been taking.

"I'm seeing a lot of bullshit today and I saw a lot of shit last night, and I'm sick of this shit," she said in a now-deleted video. "I worked hard for my motherfucking album."

Gaga apparently caught wind of the controversy and showed Cardi some love with a heartfelt post on Twitter that called on others to support the "brave" MC.

"It is so hard to be a woman in this industry. What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art," Gaga wrote, alongside a photo of them meeting at Sunday night's ceremony. "I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let's celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave."

Gaga wasn't the only one to defend Cardi's hard-earned win. Pusha T, another contender for Best Rap Album, offered his congrats, as did Chance the Rapper, who called her award "overly deserved."

"It would be inconceivable not to honor u last night," Chance wrote in the comments of a now-deleted post. "Straight up bask in it YOU deserve it. It's a feeling very few will ever know, but YOU do."

All "bullshit" aside, Gaga's support has to mean a lot to Cardi — the Bronx rapper is, after all, a longtime Little Monster. She hasn't responded to Gaga's tweet yet, but hopefully she's basking in the love from her fellow Grammy victor.