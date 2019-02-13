Queer Eye Season 3 Teaser Debuts New Carly Rae Jepsen Track

Time to get hyped! Queer Eye is returning to Netflix with a third season this March, and this time, they even brought the fabulous Carly Rae Jepsen with them to help announce the news — well, her music at least.

The third season of Queer Eye is based in Kansas City and will gather the Fab Five together once more for your viewing pleasure: Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France. Following Season 1 and 2's adventures in Atlanta and Georgia, it'll be cool to explore a new setting now that the reboot of the popular '90s TV show is returning once more.

The Emmy award-winning show will no doubt be spreading its message of self-love and acceptance while passing out some valuable advice in just a month or so when the new episodes land on March 15.

The guys took to social media with a colorful announcement for Season 3, which featured a fake text conversation with all your QE faves in a group chat and CRJ's new bop "Now That I Fond You" playing in the background.

"What are you zaddies doing for Valentine's Day?" asked Karamo, and Tan had a cheeky AF answer, of course, with a kissy face and an eggplant. Same, tbh.

But Antoni answer was the best of the group: "Listening to CRJ," punctuated with a dancing emoji. Um, yes please!

The preview is a bite-sized chunk of a delicious brownie with a sundae poured on top – that is to say, it's a bop, and we can't wait to hear more. It's her first new tune since last year's iconic "Party for One," and it sounds like a banger.

CRJ's most recent album was 2015's collection of fire pop anthems E•MO•TION, but aside from a collection of its equally amazing B-sides, she's been mostly quiet save for a few collabs here and there. Luckily, she's bringing us back to life with a new album that's slated to arrive sometime this year.

We can't wait for Jepsen's new album to drop, but this morsel of good taste feels especially appropriate for anything the Fab Five decide to bless us with. And on that note, the Queer Eye: We're In Japan special is due out this year as well, where our ambassadors of style travel to Japan to "bring their message of self-care and compassion for our Japanese men and women while exploring the country's rich culture and cuisine."

New CRJ? Check. New Queer Eye? Check. That's 2019 wrapped, and it's only February.