Ciara Wants You To Enjoy Valentine's Day With Her New Anthem 'Greatest Love'

YouTube/Ciara

Ciara's much-adored relationship with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the kind of romantic entanglement that the average person, single, dating, or "it's complicated," idolizes on the eve of this Valentine's Day. Although we can't all have this exact blueprint of love, Ciara has decided to gift us some of that energy with the release of her new single, "Greatest Love" along with its accompanying video. Take in the V-Day air below.

Ciara can do so much without expensive CGI shots and cringe storylines. "Greatest Love" is another showcase of her superhuman body control, sensual movements, and sharp aesthetic choices. The visual is a collection of simple color backdrops – blood red, denim blue, eclipse black – that features Ciara's signature swift routines. She slashes her hips left and right while her skin's illuminated by blinding lights, sways her shoulders back and forth with a jacket dangling from her shoulders as rapidly flickering lights brighten up the dark scene, and slowly rotates in a pitch black room illuminated by the glitter of her garb.

While her movements work to keep the gaze locked, her vocals massage the inner eardrums as she spins a web of thankfulness for her lover. The lyrics are personal too, taking the listener along on her journey, enabling those following to transition some of this appreciation to the one that they're thankful for, or who they will be in the future. "I should've known when you took my son as your own / I ain't saying I ain't like all the carats and the stone / It's just your love that I want," she sings earnestly. It's heartwarming, adorable, and somewhat tear-jerking.

Ciara's "Greatest Love" follows last year's “Dose” and “Level Up,” with the latter receiving a remix featuring Fatman Scoop and Missy Elliott. The singer told ABC last year that she was preparing a new album. Let's hope that it's around the corner.