Justin Bieber Reportedly Dealing With Depression With The Help Of Wife Hailey

The pop star is leaning on friends and family to get through it

It appears pop star Justin Bieber is going through a difficult time at the moment, as insider sources claim he's currently battling depression.

According to a report by E! News, Bieber is leaning on friends and family to get through it, as he "really wants to get better." In the meantime, he's "seeking all the help he can get" from his support network, which includes wife Hailey and his pastor.

The source noted that this is something Justin "has to deal with," and is in fact seeking therapy to help him work through it.

"He is in outpatient therapy and getting help every day," explained the source. "This is his focus right now."

Luckily, Justin has found much of the support he needs in Hailey, who is there at the ready to help him in any way she can. Recently, the pair were photographed for the March 2019 issue of Vogue, where they opened up about their marriage, working through their relationship issues, and their upcoming wedding celebration. During the interview, Justin noted that he "struggles with finding peace," and that Hailey's "logic and structure" is something he's always needed.

Bieber also made mention of a week-long therapy retreat he descended upon to take part in a type of therapy known as the Hoffman Process, which involved him beating up a pillow. This was meant as a way to get out all of his deep-seated parental issues, such as dealing with his mother's depression and his father's anger problems.

While Justin hasn't publicly commented on the treatment he's sought for depression, it's a struggle that can be particularly burdensome, even on the strongest individuals. We wish him the best in this difficult time and hope that, with the help of his close friends and family, he can work through this rough patch.

If you or someone you know are struggling with emotional health issues, help is available. Head to halfofus.com for more resources.