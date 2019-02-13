Drake Thanks Kanye West Ahead Of So Far Gone Streaming Release

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

For the last decade, Drake's name has been synonymous with not only hip-hop, but pop culture. The Canadian rapper has five platinum albums under his belt and continues to, somehow, grow larger each day. Drizzy's success can be traced back to So Far Gone, his 2009 breakout mixtape that has remained a highlight of the blog era. It turns 10 today, and with a reflective and celebratory Instagram post from its creator comes a nice surprise; Thursday (February 14), So Far Gone will be available to download on all streaming services. With the announcement, he also gave praise to some of the people responsible for its creation, and of them was Kanye West, his current (or previous?) archenemy.

Drake went long on his breakout project this morning on Instagram, posting its infamous cover in all of its nostalgic splendor. The Toronto crooner's accompanying thank-you note reads like a walk down memory lane. He fondly reflects on Boi-1da's early producer career ("a decade ago you were in a basement with pink insulation walls figuring out fruity loops"), Trey Songz's ability to see Drake's potential ("a decade ago you were the first person to recognize potential and give me a co-sign"), and Lil Wayne for giving him the chance of a lifetime ("a decade ago you took me out of Toronto and gave me the biggest blessing anybody has ever given me") among 12 other important contributors.

Of all of the words allocated to those that helped So Far Gone become what it was, Drake's note to Kanye West was the longest. "A decade ago I rapped over your beat cause you just made the best shit and even though you stay wildin on twitter these days I will never forget what you contributed to the game and my career," the caption reads.

The "wildin" that Drake's referring to is probably Kanye's December Twitter tweetstorm when he claimed Drake attempted to get "Say What's Real" — a song that appears on So Far Gone and reuses the beat for "Say You Will" from Kanye's 2008 album 808s & Heartbreak — cleared, and then followed with demands for an apology. Kanye also claimed in the rant that Drake was "threatening" him, and on recent songs like "No Stylist" and "Duppy (Freestyle)," the rapper likely did drop some sly lines at Mr. West.

But both of these songs were released last year and Drake could very well be over their on-and-off feud. He took home the award for Best Rap Song at the 61st Grammy Awards (for "God's Plan") and gave a stirring speech about how unimportant the trophy was, saying, "You've already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word." He's also planning to embark on a European tour with Tory Lanez, another former rival, in March. As Drizzy moves full steam ahead, let's look to So Far Gone tomorrow to reminisce.