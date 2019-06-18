Teen Mom 2's Javi Marroquin Is Engaged

Javi Marroquin's Instagram

The milestones are continuing for Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau: The Teen Mom 2 couple is engaged!

The father of two confirmed that he proposed to Lauren on June 17; the lovebirds are parents to son Eli Joseph.

"June 17th I asked my best friend to marry me," Javi captioned the Instagram image above. "Our sleepless (mainly yours) nights... our endless laughs... and our countless jokes to each other now can be forever. Without you, our gym wouldn’t be possible. Without you we wouldn’t have a place to call home."

He continued: "Most importantly, without you, we wouldn’t be complete. Thank you for being the greatest mom to Eli and now (soon to be) stepmom to Lincoln. I feared not finding someone that would love me and linc the way you do. Never have I questioned that with you. Thank you for everything you do for this family. I can’t believe I’m this lucky."

Well, we know where the lovebirds can find two adorable little guys to a be a part of the ceremony (ahem Lincoln and Baby E). Offer your congratulations to the future Mr. and Mrs. Javi Marroquin -- and stay with MTV News for more Teen Mom 2 scoop!