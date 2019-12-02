Normani And 6lack Are Star-Crossed Lovers On The Moon In 'Waves' Video

YouTube/NormaniVEVO

Normani has shared the video for "Waves" her new solo single featuring 6LACK. It mixes sexy with sci-fi in ways that seem impossible, enabling both artists to play off of each other's strengths – Normani's dominating seductiveness and 6LACK's reserved smoothness. Normani's confidence alone makes the video a winner. Check it out below.

Here's a fun fact that you probably already know: the gravitational pull of the sun and moon on our Earth causes tidal waves. In a clever bit of creative direction, Normani and 6LACK's new video for "Waves" takes place mostly on the moon, instead of in water. Normani begins the video by waking up lost on a beach, but over time she transitions from the deep blues of clean sea water to the star-peppered skies over the moon. Lunar rocks crowd the ground beneath her and 6LACK as they embrace while singing to each other.

"Waves" isn't the only steamy video in Normani's recent catalog. A few weeks ago, she released the sexy, futuristic video for "Dancing With a Stranger," her collaboration with Sam Smith. Normani's currently prepping her debut studio album to drop this year. She'll have to finish it up while on the Sweetener World Tour with Ariana Grande when it kicks off in March.