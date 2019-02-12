The Hustle Lets Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson Team Up To Get Revenge on Sleazy Men

What do you get when two female con artists pair up to take down the men who've wronged them?

You get The Hustle, the latest buddy comedy from Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson, that finds two bossed-up scammers taking sleazy men for all that they're worth.

The film is a remake of the 1988 comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, originally starring Steve Martin and Michael Caine. This female remake finds Wilson and Hathaway looking to use their unique, er, "talents" to swindle men out of their riches.

The trailer begins with Wilson sitting down to a fancy dinner with a male suitor, telling him she's looking for her sister and that she has to "save all of her money."

"Taken?" asks the man seated opposite her, while Anne Hathaway looks on in the background, reading a book.

"Men who sell hot white virgins to kajllionaires on yachts," Wilson blurts out unconvincingly, though the man is "moved" by her story. He treats her to dinner, and Wilson orders "anything" she likes at his behest. Wilson's character may be a small-time scammer, but that all changes when Hathaway comes over to introducer herself.

"Sisters-in-arms," she says with a sly grin. A union is formed then and there, and Wilson begins to learn just how deep into the scam game her new partner really is. The trailer doesn't divulge much, but they're out to make things fair after being wronged by men one too many times. It looks like a hilarious trip.

The Hustle is set to open in theaters on May 10, but you can catch Wilson opposite Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra in Isn't It Romantic this Valentine's Day.

And maybe Hathaway is hard at work on Princess Diaries 3... just maybe.