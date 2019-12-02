Blackpink's Electric U.S. TV Debut Was Everything Blinks Could Ask For

K-pop girl group Blackpink took to American television for the first time in the early morning hours of February 12, much to the delight of Blinks around the world.

The girls — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa — appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where they performed their smash hit "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du." The song, the group's first single off their 2018 Square Up EP, quickly became their first track to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, debuting at No. 55. And the music video also became the fastest K-pop group music video to surpass 600 million views on YouTube — and now they're well on their way to 700 million.

Watching them perform live, you can see why.

Throughout the night, the official Twitter profile for The Late Show jokingly referred to itself as a "Blackpink stan account" and engaged with excited fans all over the world as "#BLACKPINKonLSSC" started to trend worldwide. Blinks everywhere were understandably shook.

Blackpink is only the second K-pop girl group to make an appearance on a U.S.-based late night talk show. Back in 2012, The Late Show (hosted by David Letterman) invited Girls' Generation to perform their English track "The Boys."

But Blackpink's appearance on The Late Show was only the start of this week's veritable K-pop takeover. The girls followed that appearance with an explosive morning-show debut on Good Morning America on Tuesday (February 12), where they performed "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" live from the Times Square studio.

It's set to be a big year for Blackpink, as they dropped the first set of live dates for the North American leg of their Blackpink In Your Area 2019 world tour. They'll take their bombastic show to Los Angeles beginning on April 17, descend upon Coachella, and will then hit the Chicago, Newark, and Atlanta areas.

It looks like 2019 is our year, Blinks! Are you ready for Blackpink in your area?