Teen Mom 2 Decisions: Should Kailyn Dump Chris Over His Commitment Issues?

Are they or aren’t they?

That's the major question Kailyn has been asking as it pertains to her Teen Mom 2 relationship with Lux’s dad, Chris. And on tonight's episode, the mom of three broke down thinking about what the future holds for the two of them — or, well, what it doesn’t.

As Kail geared up for Lincoln’s birthday party, she told pals that she invited her on-again boyfriend Chris but wasn’t sure if he’d show up. Why? Chris accidentally sent her a text message intended for another girl that basically implied they were hanging out. Chris eventually did show at the party yet acted weird toward Kailyn — but then texted her, “I love you, Ms. Lowry” the next day.

“This is my life,” Kail quipped.

And she wasn’t kidding, as such back-and-forth is hardly new for Kail and her baby daddy. His behavior this time, however, made Kailyn break down and question why he couldn't just commit to her if he loved her as much as he claimed.

“There’s no reason for us to have a one-year-old and co-parent living separately when we’ve been on and off for three years,” she said, explaining Chris wanted to move out of his grandma’s house and get his own place. “If we’re not growing together, we need to just say bye. I think in time, within the next year if we’re still doing this, I’m not going to do it anymore.”

Then Kail got emotional, admitting she wanted a partner with whom she could settle down (P.S. This is the second time this season she’s alluded to wanting to marry Chris).

“I’m to the point where I want to be with someone and raise my kids with someone and have a life together and do all that. I get so emotional and lonely...all my mom friends are married. Here I am. Why can’t he commit to me? That’s why I get super frustrated. I’m waiting around for what?”

Do you think Kail has a valid reason to be upset? Should she wait for Chris until he's ready or end things for good if he can't move the relationship forward?