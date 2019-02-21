Love Heptagon: Pauly D Is Dating Seven Versions Of His Celeb Crush

PAULY D

His celeb crush: a certain foxy actress who Pauly says has “the light eyes, the tan skin, the dark hair, the smile – she’s perfect.”

His reaction to seven clones: “Holy clones!”

Immediate standouts: Shawn, a recent law school graduate, proved she’s a dangerous woman (sing it, Ari!) by warning Pauly, “I could sue you if you don’t pick me.” And Olivia asked for – and got permission to -- touch Pauly’s hair. Her reaction? “It’s really not moving.” Well, duh.

Eliminations: During a “sudden death” game, Pauly posed the girls deal-breaker questions to weed out the, well, undesirables. The first to go: Holly, who said she doesn’t want kids, while Pauly wants eight. The second? Lexi, who said she hits it and quits it after sex, unlike the newly reformed DJ. Later, Pauly eliminated Shawn and Lauren because – let’s be blunt – he just wasn’t that into them. Holly, for one, took it in stride, claiming Pauly wasn’t her type anyway. “Abs don’t do it for me,” she said. “I’m kind of into dad bods.” Sure, Holly. Sure.