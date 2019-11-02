Rami Malek Poses As Freddie Mercury Alongside Real-Life Rock Legend Paul McCartney

WireImage

Bohemian Rhapsody's (fired) director may have put a stain on the film's legacy, but star Rami Malek is still getting love for his portrayal of the one and only Freddie Mercury — including from rock legend, Paul McCartney.

Over the weekend, the actor shared a personal photo of himself with the famed musician. "'You do your Freddie, I’ll do my Beatle.' I will treasure this @PaulMcCartney," Malek tweeted. In the pic, McCartney is playing air guitar and mock-singing, while Malek poses with his fist shot straight into the air in a tribute to the Queen frontman.

According to People, the photo was snapped backstage at one of McCartney's London shows this past December by the musician's daughter, Mary, a professional photographer. Malek had talked about taking the surreal photo during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after winning his Golden Globe in January — but at the time, he hadn't actually seen the print in question.

"I got taken backstage, as if I was Freddie Mercury, and then Paul goes, 'I'm going to do my best Beatles pose, you do your best Freddie Mercury pose, and let's take a photo,'" the actor recalled before asking the audience to help him "track it down." Mary must have gotten wind of the his plea and wired the photo over, because Malek thanked her in his tweet.

Even though this interaction is a pretty cool token of Malek's short time as a rock star, things could very well get even cooler for him. Bohemian Rhapsody is nominated for five Oscars at this year's ceremony, including Best Actor for Malek and the highly coveted Best Picture. He also just picked up the Best Actor award at last night's (February 10) BAFTA Film Awards, which could mean good things for the coming weeks.