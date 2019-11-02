Pete Davidson Covered His Ariana Grande-Related Tattoo With A Very Specific Word

It looks like Pete Davidson has been tying up any loose ends (in terms of tattoos) linking him to his previous relationship with pop star Ariana Grande.

Davidson, known tattoo connoisseur, added another tat to his collection, revealing a shady truth about another previous bit of ink he got in 2018 in tribute to Grande.

He didn't post it directly, though, or comment on it. Davidson's tattoo artist Jon Mesa posted his latest handiwork to Instagram, a sassy sketch of Mr. Owl, the Tootsie Pop mascot.

"How many licks does it take to get to the center of a tootsie roll pop? Fun tats for the homie #petedavidson," wrote Mesa as the image's caption. It's positioned somewhat oddly in the middle of Davidson's back with a cache of his other mostly monochromatic tattoos.

But what the image also reveals is a very peculiar cover-up job on Davidson's neck, exactly where a certain tribute to his pop star ex-fiancee used to be. Though snaps of Davidson's tattoo have been scrubbed from his various social media platforms, it was a replica of Ari's Breakfast at Tiffany's tribute, which read "mille tendresse" in delicate script.

Grande originally recruited tattoo artist Romeo Lacoste to give her the ink, which pays tribute to a line from the film – which happens to be one of her favorites. It means "a thousand tendernesses" in French.

In place of the dainty French phrase, Pete's neck now reads "cursed." It's a far cry from the innocent thoughts of the original tattoo, with thick black text over an angry red that completely covers up the old writing.

The tattoo looks more like an angry bathroom scrawl than a meticulously-planned cover-up, but perhaps that's another way for Davidson to express frustration at the break-up and the subsequent happenings afterward.

Davidson had addressed the numerous tattoos he and Grande had gotten in celebration of their summer romance in the past:

"So, obviously you know I, we broke up or whatever, but when me and her first got engaged, we got tattoos," he said. "And it was like in a magazine like, 'Was Pete Davidson stupid?' And 93 percent of it said yes. ... So my boy, he was like, 'Don't listen to that shit, man. They're literally fucking haters.' And I'm like, yeah, fuck that. I'm not stupid. And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, 'Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.'"

With the Dangerous Woman bunny ears near his ear turned into a black heart and the "H2GKMO" (Ariana's phrase "honest to God, knock me out") tattoo turned into a thick black arrow, Davidson is one step closer to having an Ariana-free body. He may want to take things slow in the realm of tattoos when it comes to his new romance with actress Kate Beckinsale – but hey, it's not our body!