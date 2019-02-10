Chloe x Halle Sounded As Perfect As Ever During Grammys Donny Hathaway Tribute

The sisters were pitch perfect on "Where Is The Love"

Four years after being signed to Beyoncé's record label, Chloe x Halle are getting the recognition they deserve, one perfect performance at a time. That trend continued during their tribute to soul singer Donny Hathaway at the 61st Grammy Awards, as the 20- and 18-year-old sisters proved their vocal chops singing "Where Is The Love."

Chloe x Halle first gained viral fame from their viral covers on YouTube, including "Pretty Hurts" by Beyoncé, in which the sisters consistently hit precise, complicated harmonies. With the release of their Best Urban Contemporary Album-nominated debut album, The Kids Are Alright, Chloe x Halle haven't stopped those harmonies.

The sisters caused a stir just a week ago at Super Bowl LIII, before which they performed "America the Beautiful" for tens of millions of viewers nationwide. "I’m so proud of Chloe and Halle," Beyoncé wrote on her Instagram, sharing their performance.

Even more people learned Chloe x Halle's names tonight, as the duo burst further into the mainstream with their rendition of "Where Is The Love" by Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway, 40 years after Hathaway's untimely death. The original recording won a Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 1973.

The duo didn't miss a note – as per usual – and showed the audience why they also earned a nomination as this year's Best New Artist, an award Dua Lipa won shortly after their performance.

"Thank you so much, Donny Hathaway," the sisters said to end their tribute. "Your music lives on forever."