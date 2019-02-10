Travis Scott's Grammys Performance Was A Steel-Cage Match Of Him Against The World

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Travis Scott is known for his explosive, utterly dynamic, and ambitious live performances. At the 2018 VMAs, he literally emerged from a massive golden head of his own image before setting the stage ablaze. And during his Astroworld live shows, he's been known to recreate an entire theme park onstage, even going along for the ride. When he took the stage at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday night (February 10), it looked like he was actually taking things very slow this time — but that only lasted a moment.

Joined by James Blake and R&B singer Philip Bailey, the mood took a contemplative turn as the vocalists united for the downbeat "Stop Trying to Be God" and it looked like we were getting another side of Travis. Then, nearly just as quickly as we'd settled into that, the steel cage came down. And Travis found himself in the center.

The vibe shifted as soon as he launched into "No Bystanders," and from the middle of the throng, Travis climbed the cage and jumped off of it — because this is Music's Biggest Night™️, after all. This is the same man, by the way, who absolutely owned the Super Bowl halftime show just a week ago. What a time to be Travis Scott.

As supporters rushed the stage, surrounded him, and eventually carried him to a successful conclusion, it was clear: this night was meant as a cage match of Travis vs. the world. And he won.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Travis was nominated for three Grammys this year: Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "Sicko Mode," and Best Rap Album for Astroworld, which he could end up going home with before the night is over. If he doesn't, we'll always have that cage match. And the best leap from the top of a steel structure since Mick Foley in 1998.