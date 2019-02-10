H.E.R.'s Guitar-Shredding Grammy Performance Was A Hell Of A Debut

Getty Images

Who is H.E.R.? That was a question on many people's minds after the breakout R&B star received a windfall of Grammy nominations in December. Her performance at the awards show on Sunday night (February 10), though, answered it definitively: she's a musical force to be reckoned with whose name you're going to remember for a long, long time.

Taking center stage with a single spotlight on her, the 21-year-old rocked her signature dark shades and hit all the marks while singing "Hard Place." Things kicked up a notch when she started shredding on a transparent electric guitar (she told MTV News on the red carpet that the instrument was designed especially for her by Fender) and as the stage lights brightened, a full band and a choir of singers emerged behind her. Oh, and BTS were totally feeling it, too.

Prior to her performance, H.E.R. was announced as the winner of Best R&B Performance for "Best Part," her sweet duet with Daniel Caesar. She's up for an additional four awards on Sunday: Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Best R&B Song for "Focus," and Best R&B Album.

Surely, it's a star-making night for H.E.R., and to hear her tell it, it's practically serendipitous. The artist — who's MTV's Push: Artist to Watch for February — recently told us, "It feels like the possibilities are endless. It feels like, wow, I'm where I'm supposed to be. All my hard work is paying off. Everything I've dreamt about is here. My time is really now."