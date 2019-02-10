Post Malone, Guitar Hero, Shared The Grammys Stage With Red Hot Chili Peppers

(Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tonight (February 10), Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers joined each other onstage at the 61st Grammy Awards for a trans-generational performance that captures the past, present, and future of pop music. The brief performance didn't include much interplay, but seeing indicators of Malone's potential alongside the legendary band elicits the kind of chills that keeps music fresh throughout the ages.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Post offered the calm before the storm with his gentle performance of "Stay" to open the joint experience. He did it while wearing a skull-decorated outfit that gave off some seriously creepy vibes, so the entire atmosphere was just a tad... off. Wrapping up the soft number, the rapping-singer went into "Rockstar" — without featured artist 21 Savage — while under the glare of red stage lights and thick mist as if he was in the middle of an amazing game of laser tag.

Afterward, Red Hot Chili Peppers injected some fresh energy into the experience by performing "Dark Necessities" with Malone offering backup vocals and guitar theatrics onstage. If hip-hop doesn't work out in the long run, rock is definitely Malone's calling. It ended with a brief, sincere embrace between Malone and lead vocalist Anthony Kiedis.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Post is up for Record of the Year and Album of the Year tonight for Beerbongs & Bentleys and was also nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Rockstar" and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Better Now." Red Hot Chili Peppers have three Grammys under their belts and 12 total nominations over the course of their career. Maybe he learned a thing or two sharing the stage with legends.