Ariana Grande Speaks Out After Winning Her First-Ever Grammy: 'This Is Wild And Beautiful'

Last week, Ariana Grande announced she would be not be attending the 2019 Grammys after a dispute with producers over the creative direction of her planned performance. It was her weekend anyway, as her fifth album, Thank U, Next, dropped and dominated large swaths of social discourse. (Oh yeah, and she also became a meme, so. Big weekend for Ari.)

Her absence was even more pronounced when, right before the telecast, the Recording Academy announced her previous album, Sweetener, had taken the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. Though it might be hard to believe, it's her first one ever, which is huge! But Ari didn't miss a beat, addressing the good news (and the elephant in the room) on social media.

"i know i’m not there tonight (trust, i tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things," she said. "this is wild and beautiful. thank you so much."

She bested fellow nominees Camila Cabello, Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, P!nk, and Taylor Swift in the category. Ari continued online, also shouting out all the folks on her team who made the win possible, including her manager Scooter Braun, Grammy-winning Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) Pharrell, Max Martin, and even the Recording Academy itself. Oh, and naturally, the fans.

She punctuated her thoughts, of course, with the very meme that swept the web this weekend — with an important tweak. Congrats to Ari. Pharrell, call her already!