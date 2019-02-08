Chad Michael Murray Is Coming To Riverdale As Cult-Like Leader Edgar Evernever

Getty Images/CW Network

Edgar Evernever is finally getting a face to the name, and that face belongs to none other than CW legend, Chad Michael Murray.

Murray's recurring role on Riverdale will be a bit of a homecoming for him. The actor was propelled into the collective psyche after starring on CW hit One Tree Hill as the central character, Lucas Scott. He also had successful turns on Dawson's Creek and Gilmore Girls, both of which ran on the WB, which later re-branded as today's CW.

It sounds like Murray is about to add another great character to his teen drama résumé with Edgar Evernever. This season on Riverdale, we have heard all about his mysterious Farm — the one that turned Alice Cooper into an eerily zen woman who shares her deepest, darkest, most murderous secrets with virtual strangers, and that Betty recently (forcedly) donated every last penny of her college savings to.

Although Edgar intrigue has taken a backseat to the Gargoyle King(s) over the past few weeks, it seems like he's about to take center stage. According to his character description, the leader of the cult-like institution is about to arrive in Riverdale "to spread his teachings and heal the ravaged soul of this once wholesome town." He's described as a "charming, handsome guru" — but those good looks might be distracting us from his sinister agenda.

Will the spiritual light be the one to take down the man in black, or will we find ourselves in some kind of villainous gray area? We'll have to tune in to find out. Riverdale airs Wednesdays on the CW.