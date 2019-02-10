Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shawn Mendes And Miley Cyrus Sang The Hell Out Of 'In My Blood' To Open The Grammys

As far as awards-show performances go, Shawn Mendes is a metronome. He might disappear in the crowd for a bit or get drenched in a controlled downpour, but you always know what you're going to get from him. He'll end up gripping his guitar, smiling, having just sung his rasp to the rafters.

His performance at the 2019 Grammys, though, threw us all a curveball: a (literally) stripped-down version of "In My Blood" anchored around a smoldering piano rendition and Shawn's sleeveless arms. Oh — and a surprise, absolutely electrifying appearance from Miley Cyrus.

Miley showed up after the first chorus, right as the song picked up in intensity, and took the second verse and some chorus harmonies. The pair looked so at ease together, like they'd always been meant to sing this together. For Cyrus, it seemed like a continuation of what she brought to Chris Cornell's tribute show at the Forum in Inglewood last month — which is to say, raw vocal power over big guitars and drums.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Mendes is up for Song of the Year (for this one, which has become his signature song) and was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, which he lost to Ariana Grande's Sweetener. Still, the night is young and full of surprises. Who knows what could happen next!

See the full winners list here.