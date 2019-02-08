Kim Kardashian's Fourth Child Is Coming And She's Weirdly Calm About It

The fourth child for Kim K. is on the way, but you totally wouldn't know it from her demeanor. Sis isn't sweatin' it at all.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is super zen about the new baby's arrival (via surrogate). Kim took to The Tonight Show to chat with Jimmy Fallon about the new addition to her family, and she seemed strangely calm about the whole ordeal.

"I was kind of stressing," she said. "My house is so full. But I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents," she noted, to Fallon's incredulity. "The most calm, yes. I heard that!"

Kim's nonchalance about the idea of adding another little Kardashian to the family surprised Fallon.

"Two is all I have, and I'm just nervous and stressed out," he quipped, laughing. "You have to just say goodbye to sleep, it's all over," joked Fallon.

Kim spoke briefly on the difficulty of adding another member to her family, though oddly enough going from two kids to three wan't as stressful as going from one to two.

"I felt the huge change — from one to two felt like one to 20," she told Fallon. "That was harder than two to three, for me!" But as far as her fourth child? She expects being a mom of four will be "really even." Doesn't sound like it to us, but go off, Kim.

Previously, Kim made her official announcement for baby No. 4 during an appearance on January 14's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. After rumors swirled for some time about the West family's expanding brood, she finally let the cat out of the bag.

"Well, it’s out there," she said, commenting on the fact that news had gotten out earlier this month. "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk."

Kim and Kanye West welcomed Chicago West, who was also born via surrogate, in January 2018. Little Chi joined siblings North, 5, and Saint, 3. The power couple opted for surrogacy after Kim experienced medical issues during her first two pregnancies. Now, her fourth child will follow suit.

As far as a name or any other details? We're going to be waiting a little while. Congrats to Kim and Kanye and the rest of the family!