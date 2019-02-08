Fans Have Already Picked The Sleeper Hit Of Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard

"NASA" is even getting love from the aeronautics administration of the same name

Ariana Grande is capitalizing on her dominating run of the last few months with the release of her fifth studio album, Thank U, Next, today (February 8). As fans pore over the LP and post their reactions to social media, many have decided that "NASA" is the sleeper hit destined to become her next problematic relationship anthem.

"NASA" covers that feeling of having spent too much time with a significant other. Grande sounds slightly annoyed on the tune, singing, "I can't really miss you if I'm with you / And when I miss you, it'll change the way I kiss you" on the chorus. Everyone's familiar with a dull headache that comes from seeing that special someone a little too much. She replicates that simmering anger and anxiety on the feathery tune, showing fans that she, too, gets tired of staring at a lover's head. On Twitter, fans voiced their appreciation of the bop.

Fans weren't the only ones gifting the song praise. It appears that NASA itself is feeling the record. The administration tweeted a response to being name-dropped earlier this morning. "Hey @ArianaGrande, we saw 'NASA' trending this morning and thought it was about one of our new discoveries. But we realized that you might need some space," the tweet reads. We now stan an aeronautics administration.

Thank U, Next features "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored, "7 Rings," and of course, the title track. To hear her perform her latest batch of relationship tunes as well as the crop from last year's Sweetener, catch her on tour when it kicks off in March.

Stream the entire new album below.