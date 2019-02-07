Khalid Teams Up With Disclosure For Adorable Ode To Young Love 'Talk'

(Rick Kern/WireImage)/Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Regardless of what stage of a relationship you're in, or even if you're in one or not, Khalid and Disclosure's new tune, "Talk," will give you butterflies. This ode to fresh, fast-moving relationships puts you into a special frame of mind, where when you see that literal or imaginative your heart begins to flutter. It's almost impossible to contain the smile on your face by the end of the track. Check out the romantic ballad below.

Khalid gets a chance to explore the absurd highs and lows of his vocal range on "Talk" thanks to the funky backdrop courtesy of Disclosure (in addition to producing, they are also credited as co-writers). Khalid pleads to a partner, but there's no negative connotation to it. He's grasping for an understanding of the relationship's trajectory and what to look out for because he's never went this far emotionally. "I've never felt like this before / I apologize if I'm movin' too far / Can't we just talk? Can't we just talk? / Figure out where we're going," he sings on the chorus. You just want to pinch his cheek.

"Talk" is the first single from Khalid's upcoming album that's set to drop in April. In October, he shared the Suncity EP that featured "Better." He released his debut studio LP, American Teen, in 2017.