A Guide to Pacific-Trap&B, Pop's Latest Genre From Ariana Grande, Kehlani, And More

YouTube/Republic

By Da'Shan Smith

Twenty years ago, on February 2, TLC released their signature smash, “No Scrubs.” Set as a guideline to warn ladies about “broke-ass” bustas “sittin’ on the passenger side of their best friend’s ride,” the hit single topped charts of multiple countries, including the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. “No Scrubs” contains a masterful blend of Chilli and T-Boz’s R&B vocals, a pop chorus penned by Kevin "She'kspere" Briggs, Kandi Burruss, and Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, as well as a rap verse from Left Eye. Its video matched Janet and Michael Jackson’s outworldly “Scream” with its futurist ambitions.

Last May, I ended up coining the distinct genre of the “No Scrubs” era (existing in ’90s and early-2000s female R&B) as “Electro-hop&B,” pinpointing these anthems’ intergalactic bounce. At the end of that article I concluded: “With persistent political movements for women’s rights continuing for eternity, and now a sweltering rise of Asian acts and music taking over the Billboard charts, the music industry could see a mainstream resurgence of the subgenre that once championed independent women willing to define their lives on their own terms.”

At the beginning of this year, the mainstream music scene seemed to be fulfilling that prophecy with the release of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” and Kehlani’s “Nights Like This.” These records not only followed the Electro-hop&B leads of TLC, but also mirrored East Asian undertones present in some ’90s R&B music. At the same time, the discourse and controversy centered around whether or not Grande is benefiting from cultural appropriation (and her infamous tattoo) got me further thinking about cultural fusion in the music industry at large.

“7 Rings” and “Nights Like This” shouldn’t be fully classified as Electro-hop&B records, but rather Pacific-trap&B. Both songs have trap&B styles that align with the Bay Area and Los Angeles, California. Fused into these vibes are sonic and visual influences from various East Asian genres including J-pop of Japan, C-pop of China, and K-pop of Korea. These songs have a trans-Pacific connection, as all four regions border the Pacific Ocean.

This particular blending of genres into a massive one is nothing new to the music scene. The examples extend far and wide in this decade alone, from Far East Movement and Dev’s 2010 hit “Like a G6” to The Weeknd’s “Reminder” or Future’s “Mask Off.” The blending of hip-hop and R&B in K-pop is also evident in the discographies of 2NE1, BLACKPINK, and BTS. Rolling Stone also previously documented how notable songwriters from the R&B scene (such as Teddy Riley and August Rigo) have ventured out to writing camps for some of these artists. The following list of examples are personal picks from eight women who successfully execute the sound of Pacific-trap&B.