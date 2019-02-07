Julia Michaels And A Niall Horan Lookalike Are In Relationship Purgatory In 'What A Time' Video

YouTube/Republic

Last month, Julia Michaels revealed news of her split with fellow singer Lauv. Now, she's released the video for new song "What a Time," and it looks like the memory of a relationship's good times stings harder after it ends. If the parallels are not intentional, it's still hard to ignore how the video echoes reality.

The video for "What a Time" creates its mood from Michaels' collection of a thousand frowns, each one slightly different than the next. And even though Niall Horan (who sings on the track) isn't here in the video, she sits with a Horan lookalike in a house overrun by dying plants — a clear metaphor for the quality of a previous relationship. Once, it bloomed, and now, it doesn't.

Michaels remains expressive throughout and showcases her sorrow, but the same can't be said about the faux Niall. His face remains in an unwavering blank stare that, when placed next to Michaels' watery-eyed sadness, looks kind of hilarious. From beginning to end, there's no change. Go ahead and check.

"What a Time" appears on Michaels' latest EP, Inner Monologue Part 1. The six-track record also features the Selena Gomez-assisted “Anxiety.” She had an eventful 2018, releasing “Heaven” for Fifty Shades Freed, “In This Place” for Ralph Breaks The Internet, “Jump” in collaboration with Trippie Redd, and of course, “There’s No Way” with former lovebird Lauv.

Watch the "What a Time" video above and try to figure out where the heck the real Niall is.