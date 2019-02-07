Justin And Hailey Bieber Cozy Up To Cover The March Issue Of Vogue

Think your relationship is solid? Is it Vogue cover-solid? It looks like newlyweds Justin and Hailey Bieber's pairing is, as the lovebirds have cuddled up for a gorgeous photoshoot and tell-all for the iconic magazine.

Photographed by Annie Leibovitz, the pair look dazzling, but it's what they share within the issue that's the most intriguing. The couple, who married in a quiet courthouse ceremony back in September 2018, are featured in the March 2019 issue of Vogue discussing how they first met, the trials and tribulations of marriage, and how they're acclimating to life together as husband and wife. The gist of it? It's not as easy as you might think.

“It’s really effing hard," said the newly minted Mrs. Bieber (née Baldwin), discussing how she originally met husband Justin through her uncle, Alec Baldwin. The originally crossed paths to Justin's 2009 Today appearance, though they wouldn't connect romantically until years later, eventually entering something of a serious relationship after a brief meeting during a church conference.

When Justin and Hailey met, Justin had previously been over a year into a self-imposed celibate period, imposed in an effort to combat his "legitimate problem with sex." He believed not having sex was a way for him to reconnect with God, as he explained in a very spiritual manner as part of the interview.

"I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior."

With this in mind, Justin shot down rumors that the pair married quickly because of a pregnancy or other myriad reasons. He did admit that being able to have sex was part of the reason they rushed to get married, but not the only one – it was also, indeed, the "positive impact" Hailey made on his life.

A larger wedding celebration is currently in the works for the pair, and throughout all the planning for a more luxurious affair, Justin and Hailey are working through the early kinks in their marriage, as all young couples do.

“We’re two young people who are learning as we go,” Hailey shared. “I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone.”

“We’ve been working through stuff. And it’s great, right?” Justin said. He also referred to himself as "the emotionally unstable one."

“I struggle with finding peace. I just feel like I care so much and I want things to be so good and I want people to like me," he continued. "Hailey’s very logical and structured, which I need. I’ve always wanted security — with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that’s certain."

The entirety of the interview is available in the March issue of Vogue. Honestly, we can't wait to see this marriage blossom into something even more beautiful, and we couldn't be more supportive of the happy couple.