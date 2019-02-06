Getty Images

Go ahead and find a few extra tears to cry, because Ariana Grande — undeniably one of the most vital and dominant artists right now — is reportedly pulling out of this weekend's Grammy Awards.

The Sweetener singer was apparently slated to perform at the February 10 show, but following a disagreement over her stage time, it looks like she won't even be attending at all. According to Variety, Grande wanted to perform her latest single (and the current No. 1 song in the country) "7 Rings." However, Grammy producers axed that idea, which left Grande feeling "insulted." A compromise was eventually reached that she could perform the song as part of a medley, but when producers insisted that they be able to choose the second song, Grande pulled the plug on the whole thing. Variety's source claims that "such stipulations were not imposed on other performers at the show."

Making things extra awkward for the Recording Academy, Grande is all over the billboards promoting the show and in their social media marketing:

Grande — whose new album thank u, next arrives just two days before the awards show — isn't the first artist to come into conflict with Grammy producers. Last year, producers wouldn't allow Album of the Year nominee Lorde to perform solo (unlike all the other, male AOTY nominees), and instead offered the Melodrama singer a spot in a Tom Petty tribute. She declined.

Also worth noting is that Grande is nominated for two awards at Sunday's show: Best Pop Vocal Performance (for "God Is a Woman") and Best Pop Vocal Album (for 2018's Sweetener). She was, however, shut out of the major categories, including Album of the Year, which might be the biggest insult of all.

Glossing over all this drama, the Grammys announced a new batch of performers on Wednesday (February 6) that includes Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Travis Scott, Chloe x Halle, and Dua Lipa with St. Vincent. They join previously announced performers Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Diana Ross, and Post Malone with Red Hot Chili Peppers.