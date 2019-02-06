Beck, Robyn, And The Lonely Island Team Up For 'Super Cool' Lego Movie 2 Theme

Scott Dudelson (Getty Images) /Taylor Hill (Getty Images)/Jeff Kravitz (FilmMagic)

One of the best parts of 2014's The LEGO Movie was its unique soundtrack that complemented the film's cool, quirky atmosphere. Its sequel, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, is set to hit theaters on Friday (February 8) and looks to be a continuation of the kooky style of the first.

Ahead of its release, Beck has shared a song from the film, "Super Cool." It features Robyn and The Lonely Island who give the song additional power and depth. Listen to the cool mix of voices below.

There's a distinctly retro feel to "Super Cool," somewhat similar to the theme song of the original, "Everything Is Awesome," performed by Tegan and Sara. The new tune is an upbeat, yet soft, Beck- and Robyn-led duet that features a deep break followed by nostalgic boom-bap, courtesy of The Lonely Island. It may sound like a harsh mash-up, but it works. You can practically hear Chris Pratt's goofy returning LEGO protagonist getting into a myriad of trouble to it.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part's full soundtrack is out this week, so you'll be able to delve further into what other kinds of cheery tunes and oddball matchups exist within the realm of the film. Here's a little taste: Tiffany Haddish, T-Pain, Dillon Francis, and Superorganism. With the film itself only a couple of days away, it's the perfect time to succumb to LEGO Movie fever.