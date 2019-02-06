Bradley Cooper On A Star Is Born Oscars Snub: 'I Felt I Hadn't Done My Job'

Bradley Cooper has been in his feelings about his recent Oscar snub, and honestly, we kind of want to give him a hug.

The 44-year-old made his directorial debut with A Star Is Born in addition to acting and singing in the film. However, despite the flick's inclusion in several Oscar categories, Cooper himself was not up for consideration in the Best Director category.

Cooper and his team have likely been trying to stay positive and focus on all the amazing things A Star Is Born has accomplished, but it took a recent chat with Oprah for him to really spill his guts.

When speaking to the legendary media mogul in Times Square for her SuperSoul Conversations podcast series, Cooper opened up and confided in her with quite possibly one of the saddest things we've ever heard him utter.

"I was embarrassed," he said of his Oscars snub. "I was at a coffee shop in New York City and looked down at my phone and Nicole [his publicist] has told me congratulations and said what we had been nominated for. They didn’t even give me the bad news. I was embarrassed because I felt I hadn’t done my job."

If that doesn't make you want to scoop him up and cradle him as if he were the furry Rocket Raccoon he plays in Guardians of the Galaxy IRL, we don't know what will.

But despite the fact that he wasn't selected as a nominee for Best Director, Cooper still has plenty of other Oscar nominations to fall back on: Best Actor, Best Picture, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Plus, he's got that dazzling performance of the film's hit song "Shallow" with Lady Gaga to look forward to – even if he is seemingly super nervous about it.

Take heart, Bradley! You're gonna kill it at the Oscars. You don't need an award for folks to see you as a capable director, either. We've got your back!