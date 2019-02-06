Lady Gaga Continues Her Awards Season Reign With A Grammys Performance

Cancel your Sunday plans and make a date with your sofa, because Lady Gaga is performing at the 2019 Grammys, multiple outlets reported Wednesday (February 6).

The six-time Grammy winner has been nominated for five awards this year, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for the hit song "Shallow" from A Star Is Born. Of course, that's what she'll be performing as she takes to the stage. Savvy move, considering Oscar voting is coming up, and Gaga will want to take every chance she can get to remind the Academy what those pipes can do with the emotional song.

Unfortunately, Sunday's ceremony won't find Gaga's A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper in attendance alongside her, as he's got his own award show to attend. He's set to appear at the 2019 BAFTA Awards in London. A Star Is Born is up for seven nominations there, including Best Film and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Fortunately, you won't have to wait long to see Gaga and Cooper join forces once more to bring the house down with "Shallow." The two will be performing together at the 91st Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 24. Cooper is understandably nervous about joining Gaga again for the song, but we have faith they'll crush it.

Gaga won her first Grammy at the 52nd Grammy Awards for Best Dance Recording for "Poker Face" and Best Dance/Electronic Album for The Fame. Last year's show saw her album Joanne up for Best Pop Vocal Album and single "Million Reasons" nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance. It's possible she could come away with several wins this year, which could put her in double-digits if "Shallow" happens to sweep.

We'll have to watch and see what happens – it all goes down this weekend. This year's Grammy award show is set for Sunday, February 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, broadcasting live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Get those tissues ready, because the emotion is going to jump out when Gaga cues up "Shallow."